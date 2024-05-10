Framber Valdez pitches 7 strong innings and Astros use a late 4-run rally to beat Tigers 5-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros used a four-run eighth inning to rally past the Detroit Tigers 5-2. Kyle Tucker homered and scored twice for Houston, which has won two in a row after a four-game skid. Valdez allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings. He has a 2.49 ERA in eight career games against the Tigers, including seven starts. Detroit has lost six of seven and fell to .500 for the first time this season with a 19-19 record.