Angels add INF Niko Goodrum to roster, put INF Ehire Adrianza on injured list

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have added veteran infielder Niko Goodrum to their major league roster and placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. Goodrum was in the lineup for his Angels debut on Friday night against Kansas City, batting fifth and playing third base. The Angels claimed Goodrum off waivers from Tampa Bay on Thursday. Goodrum went 3 for 16 in nine games with the Rays. Los Angeles is the 32-year-old Goodrum's fifth major league team.

