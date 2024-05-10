Cubs place SS Dansby Swanson on the injured list with a sprained right knee as OF Suzuki returns

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 6:20 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs have placed shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee and activated outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The Cubs made the moves ahead of a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Swanson's move was retroactive to May 8. Swanson had been battling the injury since late April and sat out Chicago's series finale against San Diego on Wednesday. The team opted to have Swanson take a break instead of trying to keep playing through it. Suzuki has missed nearly a month with a strained right oblique.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  