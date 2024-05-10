Cubs place SS Dansby Swanson on the injured list with a sprained right knee as OF Suzuki returns

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs have placed shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee and activated outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The Cubs made the moves ahead of a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Swanson's move was retroactive to May 8. Swanson had been battling the injury since late April and sat out Chicago's series finale against San Diego on Wednesday. The team opted to have Swanson take a break instead of trying to keep playing through it. Suzuki has missed nearly a month with a strained right oblique.