A handful of disgruntled Marlins fans protest the team following the Luis Arraez trade

By Alanis Thames, Associated Press | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 6:04 p.m.

 
MIAMI — A few disgruntled Miami Marlins fans gathered outside loanDepot Park on Friday to protest the recent trade of Luis Arraez and the way the franchise is being run. One fan held a sign demanding that owner Bruce Sherman sell the team. The Marlins made the playoffs last season but began this year 0-9 and entered Friday with the second-worst record in the National League. And last week they traded Arraez, one of the best hitters in baseball who won his second batting title last season — his first with Miami. The Marlins got four prospects in return.

