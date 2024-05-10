Orioles owner takes a turn in the Camden Yards 'Splash Zone' -- and the team quickly scores twice

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

BALTIMORE — New Orioles owner David Rubenstein turned out to be quite a rally starter at Camden Yards.

Rubenstein made a guest appearance Friday night in the "Splash Zone" in left field, where fans are sprayed with a hose in celebration after big plays. Rubenstein was put in charge of the spraying in the bottom of the second inning against Arizona, and the Orioles immediately scored two runs.

They went on to win 4-2.

"The crowd went crazy. We could hear it," manager Brandon Hyde said. "It's a direct line for us in front of our dugout, so you could see the energy out there, it was on the Jumbotron. I just think it's awesome. It's awesome what he's doing."

There was a giveaway Friday night of Mr. Splash bobbleheads — in honor of the person who usually handles the fan spraying. But occasionally the Orioles will have a special guest do it.

After Rubenstein showed up, Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander hit singles, and one out later Jordan Westburg doubled home a run. An RBI groundout by Cedric Mullins made it 2-0.

That all led to plenty of spraying — on what was already a drizzly night in Baltimore.

"To be able to show his personality and being out there with the fans, I just think it's fantastic," Hyde said.

Rubenstein's group took over the Orioles at the beginning of this season.

