Mariners' top reliever Matt Brash to miss the rest of season after Tommy John surgery

SEATTLE — Mariners' right-hander Matt Brash underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this week and will miss the entire 2024 season. General manager Justin Hollander says the decision was made after Brash met with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas. Brash had not pitched in the majors this season after experiencing discomfort in his elbow during spring training. He initially attempted to rehab the injury without the need for surgery, but last month experienced a setback just before going out on a rehab assignment. Hollander says the hope is Brash can return sometime late spring or early summer next season.