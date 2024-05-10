The 49ers are counting on new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen to get the unit back to dominance

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers' experiment of bringing in a defensive coordinator from the outside didn't work out, with the team firing Steve Wilks after just one season. Now they're counting on the internal promotion of Nick Sorensen into that role to get the Niners back to performing at a dominant level defensively after taking a step back last season. Sorensen will get some help from another new assistant with the Niners also hiring former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to help with the defense.