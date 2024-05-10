Chris Gotterup closes with 4 straight birdies for a 64 and the 2nd-round lead in Myrtle Beach

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 6:32 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 5:02 p.m.

 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Chris Gotterup birdied the final final four holes and six of the last eight for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead over Robert MacIntyre on Friday after the second round of the PGA Tour's inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic. After making two birdies and and a bogey on the front nine at Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Gotterup played the back nine in 6-under 30 in windy conditions. He made a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th and a 17-footer from the fringe on the par-4 18th. He had a 12-under 130 total. MacIntyre, who was tied for the first-round lead with Beau Hossler after a 64, shot a 67. Jorge Campillo had his second 66 to get to 10 under.

