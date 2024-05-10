Police arrest man accused of attempted kidnapping at Emery High School

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CASTLE DALE — Emery County deputies arrested a man after responding to a report of an attempted kidnapping during a middle school track meet Friday.

A statement from the Emery County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at Emery High School during a middle school track meet. Deputies received the report of an attempted kidnapping "on the north side of the Armory" at the school, the statement says.

The sheriff's office says a young girl was grabbed and restrained by a man, but once the man realized other people were witnessing his actions, he released the girl. Deputies located the man at the scene, sitting alone on the bleachers, and took him into custody, according to a statement.

In a booking affidavit, police identify the man as Quintin Howard Drollinger, 37, and say he grabbed the girl by the waist and covered her mouth.

Some officers talked with the girl while another officer sat with Drollinger on the bleachers, according to the affidavit. The girl said she was near the bathrooms when she was grabbed, but he let her go once her friend noticed what he was doing.

Police said the girl was upset and crying when they spoke to her, and she said she did not know Drollinger.

Drollinger is being held without bail at the Emery County Jail for investigation of child kidnapping.

"I would like to thank the citizens who helped protect and comfort the victim and preserve the scene until law enforcement arrived. Once again it goes to show how important our citizens are to law enforcement. Please be aware of your surroundings," Sheriff Tyson Huntington said.