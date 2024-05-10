2 Utah high schoolers named Presidential Scholars

Students work in an English class at Cyprus High School in Magna on Jan. 27, 2023. Utah high school seniors Joseph Tsai and Audrey Su were named Thursday as this year's U.S. Presidential Scholar recipients.

Students work in an English class at Cyprus High School in Magna on Jan. 27, 2023. Utah high school seniors Joseph Tsai and Audrey Su were named Thursday as this year's U.S. Presidential Scholar recipients. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — Two high school seniors from the Beehive State have been named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar recipients.

Joseph Tsai, who attends Timpview High School in Provo, and Audrey Su, who attends Skyline High School in Millcreek, are two of 161 seniors selected for this year's award.

Launched in 1964, the prestigious award is given to two students from each state every year, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad. It's also awarded to 15 students chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

"The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation's schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, in a statement. "On behalf of President (Joe) Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others and embrace opportunities to lead."

The scholars are selected on academic success and excellence in the arts and technical education, the statement says. This process requires the review of student essays, school evaluations and transcripts and of the student's demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

"Joseph and Audrey exemplify the exceptional talent that Utah's students possess. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments, which reflect the unwavering commitment of Utah's educational community to foster excellence and empower our students to reach their fullest potential," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson said in a statement.

More than 3.7 million high school seniors across the nation are expected to graduate this year and over 5,700 qualified for the Presidential Scholar award. Over 8,200 students have been honored since the award's conception.

The full list of 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar recipients can be found here.

Correction: In a previous version, the Utah State Board of Education reported recipient Audrey Su attends Skyline High School in Sandy. It is in Millcreek.

