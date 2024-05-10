These were the top US baby names of 2023

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Olivia and Liam are once again the top baby names in the U.S.

Social Security Administration officials on Friday released the top baby names of 2023, revealing that Olivia and Liam are the most popular girl and boy names for the fifth consecutive year. Emma and Noah also placed runner-up for the fifth year in a row.

There wasn't much change from 2022 to 2023 with a few exceptions. Mateo — a boys name that cracked the top 1,000 for the first time in 1995 and top 100 in 2015 — jumped from 11th to sixth, reaching the top 10 for the first time. It knocked out Benjamin, a name that had been in every top 10 since 2015.

All of the girl's names remained the same but in a slightly different order.

Top boy's names of 2023:

Liam

Noah

Oliver

James

Elijah

Mateo

Theodore

Henry

Lucas

William

Top girl's names of 2023:

Olivia

Emma

Charlotte

Amelia

Sophia

Mia

Isabella

Ava

Evelyn

Luna

The federal agency started releasing this data every year around Mother's Day, beginning in 1997.

It's based on Social Security card applications after a child is born. Some names may be more popular than what is on the list, but the popularity is based on the same spelling of a name. Thus, names like Katelyn, Caitlin, Caitlyn and Kaitlin are all different entries.

State-by-state data for 2023 is not yet available, but the top 2023 U.S. baby names list is fairly similar to Utah's 2022 top names. In fact, the first four girl names are the same in both lists. The only difference is Hazel, Lucy, Lily and Harper made it onto Utah's top names of 2022.

Oliver was Utah's top boy baby name in 2022, just ahead of Liam. Most of the top names were the same, except Hudson, Jack and Owen were among the top Utah boy names.

The newly released data also shows some names are rising faster than others across the U.S. Izael leaped from 1,666th to 806th this year, making it the fastest-rising boy name. Chozen (813th), Eiden (890th), Cassian (533rd) and Kyren (940th) followed in this category among boy names.

Dior dropped from 840th in 2022 to 1,224th in 2023, marking the largest drop. It was followed by Maxton, Davian, Heath and Braden.

Kaeli is the fastest-rising girl name, moving up from 2,370th in 2022 to 678th in 2023. It was followed by Alitzel (871th), Emryn (888th), Adhara (769th) and Azari (965).

Addilynn had the largest dropoff in popularity, falling from 941th in 2022 to 1,315th in 2023. India, Madisyn, Chanel and Averi also slid down the lists at the highest rates among names.

It's anyone's guess as to what's behind these trends, but Social Security Administration officials have some theories. They believe social media influencer Kaeli Mae could be behind the surge in the name Kaeli.

Eiden could be a nod to another social media influencer, Wyatt Eiden. And, Chozen is the name of a popular character in the Netflix show "Cobra Kai."