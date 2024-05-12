What can your hard-earned money buy you in today's real estate market?

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Utah is a popular place to live. From the stunning landscapes to the thriving business scene, it's no wonder people from all over are making the Beehive State their home. According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Brief released in December 2023, Utah's population along the Wasatch Front is continuing to climb year-over-year. Utah County, in particular, is seeing the largest percent increase in that area.

Along with the increase in population is an increase in housing costs.

According to UtahRealEstate.com, the current median sale price in Utah is about $545,000. Just seven years ago in May 2017, the median sold price was only $300,000.

If you're in the market for a new place to live, there are many options available. Here are a few examples of what you can get for your price range.

Less than $400,000

Embrace luxury in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome with a garage and space for three cars. There are high ceilings on the main level and vaulted ceilings upstairs enhance the open, welcoming atmosphere.

The primary suite features a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom, while the main floor boasts elegant wainscoting and luxury vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances. Outside you'll have a private, fully-fenced patio for relaxation or entertainment. Additional perks include access to community amenities such as a pool, hot tub, clubhouse, and gym, offering a lifestyle of comfort and leisure.

$400,000-$500,000

Discover the ideal end-row unit, bathed in natural light with an open-concept design and high ceilings for an airy feel. It features a main floor bedroom and bathroom for convenience, a large master suite for privacy, and upstairs laundry for easy access. The spacious garage fits multiple vehicles or doubles as a workshop, while the private backyard offers a tranquil escape. Located near shops, dining, and freeways, this home combines comfort with convenience.

$500,000-$600,000

Enjoy maintenance-free living in this turnkey twin home, complete with top-tier features. Outside your windows, you'll be treated to serene views with optional fencing for privacy. The spacious kitchen and great room boast granite countertops and a large pantry, while plantation shutters and window films ensure privacy.

Notable amenities include epoxy garage flooring, a built-in mudroom bench, and ample storage under the stairs. Upstairs, a peaceful loft and a master suite with a walk-in closet and separate bathroom offer tranquility. Additional perks include solar panels, sealed driveway, and smart home features.

$600,000-$700,000

Discover this stunning home with horse property, featuring breathtaking mountain views in a tranquil neighborhood. Modern amenities include granite countertops, fresh carpet and paint, and a luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower. You can enjoy a generous patio, cozy fireplace, efficient tankless water heater, and a spacious 4-car garage. This residence offers the ideal mix of comfort and luxury.

$700,000-$800,000

Explore this versatile 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Salt Lake City's Windsor neighborhood, featuring a charmingly updated kitchen and a new main-level bath. Homeowners have a secluded backyard with alley access and room for a large detached garage.

It is currently a single-family home but has the potential for duplex use, thanks to three gas meters, two electric meters and zoning certification. A wrap-around porch offers stunning views of the Oquirrh Mountains. Square footage is estimated from county tax records; buyers should verify independently.

$800,000-$1 million

Refined urban living is the essence of this 2018 townhome in Salt Lake City, perfectly located near Liberty Park, Sugarhouse Park, and I-80. This home features a two-car garage with a Tesla Charger and epoxy flooring.

The versatile main floor includes a master suite or guest room, a bonus den or office, and a second level with an open kitchen featuring quartz countertops and a large pantry. The home is great for entertaining with a spacious family room, a balcony and a half bath all on the main level.

The upper level boasts a laundry area, full bathroom, and two bedrooms with Mitsubishi fans. The expansive master suite includes a sitting area, double vanity sink, luxurious bath, and dual walk-in closets. Adjustable window shades and a water softener enhance comfort and convenience.

Over $1 million

Draper home

Experience luxury in Draper's prestigious Steeple Chase community with this executive home offering stunning mountain and valley views. This residence boasts a gourmet kitchen with exposed ceiling beams, high-end finishes, and a newly remodeled entertainer's basement featuring a tiered theater room.

The home comes with new carpeting, Delta Center Utah Jazz seats, and vintage theater marquee signs. Upgrades include a new furnace and A/C unit with medical-grade filters in 2023, a Trim Lite Christmas lights system, and a laundry chute.

The oversized garage features a high-speed electric car charger and storage platform, with shared pool and playground access via the backyard. This home redefines sophisticated living.

West Jordan

This stunning estate near River Oaks Golf Course is set on half an acre with luxurious finishes throughout. This five-bedroom home features custom wood trim, quartzite countertops, and Wolf appliances in the chef's kitchen. The main floor master suite offers a vaulted ceiling and spa-like bathroom.

Entertaining is a breeze with the three kitchens, a great room with vaulted ceilings and built-in cabinetry, a music room, and a bright formal dining area. The lower level includes a theater, pool table area, and kitchen with an ice cream machine.

Outdoors, you'll find a professional tennis court, swim spa, and built-in cabana. Additional amenities include a separate basement apartment, an exercise room in the garage, and direct access to the Jordan River Walking Trail. This home is fully automated with an alarm system and enhanced exterior lighting, ensuring both luxury and security.