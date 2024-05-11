Golf carts now legal to drive on certain streets in St. George

By Mori Kessler, St. George News | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 9:02 a.m.

 
St. George Police Chief Kyle Whitehead speaks to the City Council about the city's new golf cart ordinance, St. George, Thursday. Driving a golf cart down certain streets is now legal following a unanimous vote by the City Council last week.

St. George Police Chief Kyle Whitehead speaks to the City Council about the city’s new golf cart ordinance, St. George, Thursday. Driving a golf cart down certain streets is now legal following a unanimous vote by the City Council last week. (St. George City Council)

Leer en español

ST. GEORGE — Driving a golf cart down certain streets is now legal following a unanimous vote by the City Council in St. George last week.

A request for an ordinance addressing golf cart use on city streets was brought before the council in September and was eventually crafted in the code adopted during last Thursday's St. George City Council meeting.

"The way state law works right now is golf carts are prohibited, period, on any of our streets," St. George Police Chief Kyle Whitehead told the City Council prior to voting on the ordinance. "The benefit of this ordinance will allow us and our residents to operate their golf carts on city streets with certain conditions."

Changes made to state law in 2020 allow municipalities to create their own ordinances governing golf cart use if they choose to do so. Prior to the new ordinance being adopted, golf carts were only allowed in private communities like SunRiver and Desert Color.

It was police officers who brought the request for an ordinance to the council due to concerns related to incidents involving children recklessly driving golf carts, particularly in the Little Valley area.

Mori Kessler

