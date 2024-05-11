Have You Seen This? Guard bird claims another victim

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

THE NEIGHBORHOOD — There are plenty of species that make good guard animals. Dog breeds like Doberman pinschers, German shepherds and Rottweilers certainly come to mind.

Goats are an underrated option. I once knew a family who slept well at night knowing any intruder who tried entering their property would be rammed into oblivion by their ultra-aggressive goat.

What about birds? I think your best bet would be a cassowary, which have been known to kill humans and are considered the most dangerous bird on earth. The shocking site of that 6-foot-tall bird lurking in the yard would be enough to deter any criminal.

But size isn't everything when it comes to a guard animal. Check out the undersized bird in this video.

I don't know what species of bird that is, but it's relentless! Not only does it send that guy toppling to the ground like a sack of potatoes, but it doesn't let up the attack until the human runs away. Only then does this awe-inspiring guard bird strut back to its yard to wait for its next victim.

Have You Seen This?