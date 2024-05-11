Have You Seen This? Guard bird claims another victim

By Grant Olsen for KSL.com | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 2:59 p.m.

 
A man is chased by a bird in this doorbell camera video shared on YouTube April 22.

A man is chased by a bird in this doorbell camera video shared on YouTube April 22. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

THE NEIGHBORHOOD — There are plenty of species that make good guard animals. Dog breeds like Doberman pinschers, German shepherds and Rottweilers certainly come to mind.

Goats are an underrated option. I once knew a family who slept well at night knowing any intruder who tried entering their property would be rammed into oblivion by their ultra-aggressive goat.

What about birds? I think your best bet would be a cassowary, which have been known to kill humans and are considered the most dangerous bird on earth. The shocking site of that 6-foot-tall bird lurking in the yard would be enough to deter any criminal.

But size isn't everything when it comes to a guard animal. Check out the undersized bird in this video.

I don't know what species of bird that is, but it's relentless! Not only does it send that guy toppling to the ground like a sack of potatoes, but it doesn't let up the attack until the human runs away. Only then does this awe-inspiring guard bird strut back to its yard to wait for its next victim.

Have You Seen This?

Blind man experiences the Louvre

A blind man shared his recent trip to the Louvre where accessibility made it so he could experience the museum even though he couldn't see the art.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things. He is also the author of the book “Rhino Trouble.”

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  