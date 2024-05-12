St. George father and son duo launching a heartwarming animated series

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. GEORGE — In a world where robots are used and abused, a heroine emerges giving the robots a voice and showing them the love they desperately long for.

It's all part of the animated series MechWest, created by the father and son duo Dave and Noah Gallagher. The first episode, "Where the West Begins, Part I" has been released, and it's captivating audiences of all ages with its heartwarming narrative and imaginative storytelling.

"We have people of all ages saying they watched it and loved it," Dave Gallagher, co-creator of MechWest said.

The robots, or "Mechs" in the series, are fed by coal and are more like cute animals or small children that happen to be in metal bodies. In the episode, robots are commonly mistreated by humans. It isn't until one of the main characters, Pearl West, comes along that the robots are treated like pets and shown love.

Read the entire story at St. George News.