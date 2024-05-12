St. George father and son duo launching a heartwarming animated series

By Jessi Bang, St. George News | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 3:33 p.m.

 
The animated series MechWest features coal-fed robots that are mistreated until Pearl West comes along. The series was created by a father and son duo in St. George.

The animated series MechWest features coal-fed robots that are mistreated until Pearl West comes along. The series was created by a father and son duo in St. George. (Sage Gallagher)

6 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. GEORGE — In a world where robots are used and abused, a heroine emerges giving the robots a voice and showing them the love they desperately long for.

It's all part of the animated series MechWest, created by the father and son duo Dave and Noah Gallagher. The first episode, "Where the West Begins, Part I" has been released, and it's captivating audiences of all ages with its heartwarming narrative and imaginative storytelling.

"We have people of all ages saying they watched it and loved it," Dave Gallagher, co-creator of MechWest said.

The robots, or "Mechs" in the series, are fed by coal and are more like cute animals or small children that happen to be in metal bodies. In the episode, robots are commonly mistreated by humans. It isn't until one of the main characters, Pearl West, comes along that the robots are treated like pets and shown love.

Read the entire story at St. George News.

Photos

Most recent Southern Utah stories

Related topics

UtahSouthern UtahEntertainment
Jessi Bang

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  