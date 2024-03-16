Utah plays conference foe Minnesota

Leer en español Read in English

Minnesota Timberwolves (45-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-37, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference play.

The Jazz are 5-7 against Northwest Division opponents. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.2 rebounds. John Collins paces the Jazz with 8.5 boards.

The Timberwolves are 9-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 51.4 points per game in the paint led by Edwards averaging 10.8.

The 117.7 points per game the Jazz score are 11.0 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.7). The Timberwolves average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.7 per game the Jazz allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 101-90 on Dec. 1, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 32 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton is averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 115.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (groin), Kris Dunn: out (rest), Lauri Markkanen: out (quad), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (toe).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee), Monte Morris: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

