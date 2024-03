Leer en español Read in English

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Agent David Canter says his client Cody Barton is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos who lost Josey Jewell in free agency. Barton had 121 tackles for the Washington Commanders last season. He's a sixth-year pro who has 257 tackles over the last two seasons.

