Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jonathan Cisse scored 18 points to lead the third-seeded Texas Southern and Deon Stroud sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left as the Tigers took down the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 72-65 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinals

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports