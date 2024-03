Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NORFOLK, Va. — Deywilk Tavarez scored 20 points to spark sixth-seeded Delaware State to a 71-58 upset win over second-seeded North Carolina Central in the MEAC tournament semifinals. Both top-seeded Norfolk State and the second-seeded Eagles were knocked out in the semifinals.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports