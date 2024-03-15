Keshon Gilbert's big night leads No. 7 Iowa State past No. 14 Baylor 76-62 in Big 12 semifinals

Leer en español Read in English

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keshon Gilbert had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead seventh-ranked Iowa State to a 76-62 victory over No. 14 Baylor in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Curtis Jones scored 13 points for the Cyclones, who advanced to play top-ranked Houston on Saturday night. Iowa State will be going for its fifth championship in the last 10 completed tournaments. Jalen Bridges had 20 points and 12 rebounds while Yves Missi had 14 points and 11 boards for Baylor, though Big 12 Freshman of the Year Ja'Kobe Walter had just three points on 1-for-9 shooting.

