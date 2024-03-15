Keshon Gilbert's big night leads No. 7 Iowa State past No. 14 Baylor 76-62 in Big 12 semifinals

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 10:26 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 9:53 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keshon Gilbert had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead seventh-ranked Iowa State to a 76-62 victory over No. 14 Baylor in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Curtis Jones scored 13 points for the Cyclones, who advanced to play top-ranked Houston on Saturday night. Iowa State will be going for its fifth championship in the last 10 completed tournaments. Jalen Bridges had 20 points and 12 rebounds while Yves Missi had 14 points and 11 boards for Baylor, though Big 12 Freshman of the Year Ja'Kobe Walter had just three points on 1-for-9 shooting.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Dave Skretta

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  