MINNEAPOLIS — Keisei Tominaga and Brice Williams each buried four 3-pointers and scored 23 points each to power third-seeded Nebraska to 93-66 quarterfinal romp past Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament. The Cornhuskers will face 13th-ranked and second-seeded Illinois, which edged Ohio State 77-74 in its quarterfinal battle.

