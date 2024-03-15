Kopitar scores twice and Talbot makes 28 saves as Kings blank Blackhawks 5-0

By Matt Carlson, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 10:19 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 9:22 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Anze Kopitar scored two of Los Angeles' four goals in the first period, and the Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Laferriere and Jordan Spence each had a goal and an assist to help Los Angeles rebound from a 3-1 loss at St. Louis on Wednesday. The Kings strengthened their hold on third place in the Pacific Division and a Western Conference playoff spot. Cam Talbot made 28 saves in his third shutout of the season and No. 31 for his career. Adrian Kempe had two assists for Los Angeles, which is 6-0-2 in its last eight games against Chicago dating to November 2019.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
Matt Carlson

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  