Kopitar scores twice and Talbot makes 28 saves as Kings blank Blackhawks 5-0

CHICAGO — Anze Kopitar scored two of Los Angeles' four goals in the first period, and the Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Laferriere and Jordan Spence each had a goal and an assist to help Los Angeles rebound from a 3-1 loss at St. Louis on Wednesday. The Kings strengthened their hold on third place in the Pacific Division and a Western Conference playoff spot. Cam Talbot made 28 saves in his third shutout of the season and No. 31 for his career. Adrian Kempe had two assists for Los Angeles, which is 6-0-2 in its last eight games against Chicago dating to November 2019.

