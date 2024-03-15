Toffoli scores 2 goals, Brossoit gets 2nd shutout of season as Jets beat Ducks 6-0

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 10:13 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 9:11 p.m.

 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals since being traded to Winnipeg and Laurent Brossoit stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season in the Jets' 6-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo snapped a 63-game goal-scoring drought and added an assist, and Kyle Connor, Nate Schmidt and Mason Appleton also scored for Winnipeg. Josh Morrissey had three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers added two for the Jets, who've alternated wins and losses their past five games. The victory moved Winnipeg into a three-way tie with Dallas and Colorado atop the Central Division. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim, has lost five straight and was coming off a 2-0 loss at Minnesota on Thursday. Anaheim has been outscored 27-5 during its skid.

