No. 10 Marquette holds off Providence 79-68 to reach back-to-back Big East championship games

NEW YORK — Kam Jones scored 23 points and Oso Ighodaro had 20 as No. 10 Marquette beat seventh-seeded Providence 79-68, withstanding a second-half surge by Devin Carter and advancing to the Big East Tournament championship game for the second straight year. The third-seeded Golden Eagles will face top seed and defending national champion UConn on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Carter, the Big East coaches' pick for conference player of the year, scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half for Providence.

