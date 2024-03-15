No. 10 Marquette holds off Providence 79-68 to reach back-to-back Big East championship games

By Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 9:57 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 9:05 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Kam Jones scored 23 points and Oso Ighodaro had 20 as No. 10 Marquette beat seventh-seeded Providence 79-68, withstanding a second-half surge by Devin Carter and advancing to the Big East Tournament championship game for the second straight year. The third-seeded Golden Eagles will face top seed and defending national champion UConn on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Carter, the Big East coaches' pick for conference player of the year, scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half for Providence.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Ralph D. Russo

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  