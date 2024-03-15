Zion Williamson scores 34, Pelicans top Clippers 112-104 to tighten race for No. 4 seed

By Brett Martel, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 10:09 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 8:42 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored 34 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat Los Angeles 112-104 on Friday night, pulling within two games of the Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. New Orleans also won the season series, 3-1. The fourth and fifth seeds meet in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and the Pelicans would own the regular-season, head-to-head tiebreaker over the Clippers, if it came to that in mid-April. Trey Murphy III scored 14 points and Brandon Ingram 13 for New Orleans. Paul George scored 26 points and Kawhi Leonard had 23 for Los Angeles, which played without James Harden (left shoulder strain) for a second straight game.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Brett Martel

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  