Zion Williamson scores 34, Pelicans top Clippers 112-104 to tighten race for No. 4 seed

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored 34 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat Los Angeles 112-104 on Friday night, pulling within two games of the Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. New Orleans also won the season series, 3-1. The fourth and fifth seeds meet in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and the Pelicans would own the regular-season, head-to-head tiebreaker over the Clippers, if it came to that in mid-April. Trey Murphy III scored 14 points and Brandon Ingram 13 for New Orleans. Paul George scored 26 points and Kawhi Leonard had 23 for Los Angeles, which played without James Harden (left shoulder strain) for a second straight game.

