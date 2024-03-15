Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats signs new contract, athletic director says

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has signed a new contract. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Friday in a social media post that Oats' contract will go before the school's Board of Trustees next week. The 19th-ranked Crimson Tide played Florida on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal round. Alabama, the No. 3 seed, came into the conference tournament in Nashville having won the regular-season and conference tournament championships two of the past three years under Oats. Alabama has advanced to the NCAA Tournament three years in a row. Oats was hired from Buffalo in 2019.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports