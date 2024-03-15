UConn coach Dan Hurley, irritated by a fan again, gets technical foul in Big East Tournament

By Mike Fitzpatrick, Associated Press | Updated - March 16, 2024 at 12:03 a.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 8:26 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — UConn coach Dan Hurley got heated about a fan again Friday night. Moments after St. John's counterpart Rick Pitino received a technical foul for shouting at officials in the Big East semifinals, Hurley was whistled for one during the same stoppage in play. With his father, Hall of Fame high school coach Bob Hurley Sr., sitting in the front row right behind him, Dan Hurley called for security to eject a fan from a choice seat nearby at sold-out Madison Square Garden. Hurley said the fan was cursing a lot, but the UConn coach said he later told ushers he didn't want the man thrown out because he "thought it might be bad luck."

Mike Fitzpatrick

