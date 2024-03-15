Franz Wagner scores 19 points, Banchero adds 17 as Magic beat short-handed Raptors 113-103

By Ian Harrison, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 9:13 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 8:08 p.m.

 
TORONTO — Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Paolo Banchero had 17 and the Orlando Magic beat short-handed Toronto 113-103, handing the Raptors their season-worst sixth straight loss. Jalen Suggs scored 16 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 and Cole Anthony had 12 for the Magic, who have won seven of nine. Banchero finished with nine rebounds and eight assists. Jonathan Isaac scored 10 points for Orlando, which led by as many as 19 points. Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 31 points for the Raptors and Immanuel Quickley had 10 points and 10 assists.

