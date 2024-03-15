3B J.D. Davis agrees to $2.5 million, 1-year contract with the Oakland A's, AP source says

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Third baseman J.D. Davis has agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics just days after he was released by San Francisco. Davis can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses. That's according to a person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. Davis, who turns 31 next month, was cut by the Giants on Monday after beating the team last month in salary arbitration. He was entitled to just over $1.1 million in termination pay rather than a $6.9 million salary.

×

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics MLB National Sports