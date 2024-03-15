Aggies turn in 2nd upset of SEC quarterfinals, downing No. 9 Kentucky 97-87

Leer en español Read in English

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wade Taylor IV scored 32 points as Texas A&M upset ninth-ranked Kentucky 97-87 for the second biggest upset of the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Aggies won their fifth straight to reach Saturday's semifinals for the third time since joining the SEC. They will play Florida. The Aggies lost the final in 2016 and 2022. Texas A&M lost the 2022 title game to Tennessee. The Vols came in as the regular season champs who were ousted in Friday's first game by Mississippi State. Antonio Reeves fouled out for the second-seeded Wildcats who were led by Rob Dillingham with 27 points.

