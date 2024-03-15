Booker scores 21, Suns use balanced scoring and hold off 4th quarter rally to beat Hornets 107-96

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 8:17 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 7:35 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devin Booker led a balanced Phoenix attack with 21 points and 11 assists as the Suns defeated the Charlotte Hornets 107-96 for their fourth win in six games. Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal each had 15 points, and Jusuf Nurkic chipped in with 13 points and 21 rebounds for the Suns, who bounced back from a lopsided 127-112 loss to the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Vasa Micic followed up a career-high 25-point effort on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies with 21 points for Charlotte. Miles Bridges added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.

Steve Reed

