Adebayo has 22 points and nine rebounds as Heat end four-game losing streak with win over Pistons

DETROIT — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes as the Miami Heat ended a four-game losing streak with a 108-95 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Adebayo went 10 for 14 from the floor before sitting out the fourth quarter as Miami coasted to the victory. Caleb Martin and Terry Rozier each had 18 points. The Pistons were trying for their first three-game winning streak since the 2021-22 season, but committed 18 turnovers that led to 33 Miami points. Simone Fontecchio scored 24 points and Jalen Duren added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

