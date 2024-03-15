No. 13 Illinois rallies to beat Ohio State 77-74 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 28 points to help No. 13 Illinois overcome a 10-point second-half deficit and beat Ohio State 77-74 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Shannon made two free throws with 11.3 second left to put the Illini up 77-74. Jamison Battle had a chance to tie the game for Ohio State on a 3-pointer when Illinois neglected to foul and prevent a shot, but the ball bounced off the rim. Battle led Ohio State with 21 points. The second-seeded Illini will play the winner of Indiana and Nebraska in Saturday's semifinal round.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports