No. 13 Illinois rallies to beat Ohio State 77-74 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

By Patrick Donnelly, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 9:10 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 7:18 p.m.

 
MINNEAPOLIS — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 28 points to help No. 13 Illinois overcome a 10-point second-half deficit and beat Ohio State 77-74 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Shannon made two free throws with 11.3 second left to put the Illini up 77-74. Jamison Battle had a chance to tie the game for Ohio State on a 3-pointer when Illinois neglected to foul and prevent a shot, but the ball bounced off the rim. Battle led Ohio State with 21 points. The second-seeded Illini will play the winner of Indiana and Nebraska in Saturday's semifinal round.

Patrick Donnelly

