RJ Davis takes over as No. 4 UNC reaches ACC Tournament final by beating Pitt 72-65

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 10:01 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 7:17 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — RJ Davis scored a game-high 25 points as No. 4 North Carolina advanced to the final of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament by beating Pittsburgh 72-65. The Tar Heels' eighth consecutive victory coupled with fifth-ranked Tennessee's blowout loss put them in position to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They'll next face 10th-seeded North Carolina State in the conference tournament final Saturday night. Carlton Carrington led Pitt with 24 points. The Panthers should also be March Madness-bound after beating Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Stephen Whyno

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  