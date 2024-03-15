RJ Davis takes over as No. 4 UNC reaches ACC Tournament final by beating Pitt 72-65

Leer en español Read in English

WASHINGTON — RJ Davis scored a game-high 25 points as No. 4 North Carolina advanced to the final of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament by beating Pittsburgh 72-65. The Tar Heels' eighth consecutive victory coupled with fifth-ranked Tennessee's blowout loss put them in position to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They'll next face 10th-seeded North Carolina State in the conference tournament final Saturday night. Carlton Carrington led Pitt with 24 points. The Panthers should also be March Madness-bound after beating Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

