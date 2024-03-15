2 injured in Cedar City stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing that injured two in Cedar City Friday evening. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

CEDAR CITY — Police are investigating a stabbing that injured two in Cedar City on Friday.

Cedar City police said they responded to a reported stabbing about 6 p.m. in the Fiddlers Canyon area.

Initially, officers said they found a woman with stab wounds and transported her to the hospital. But later in the evening, Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said it was a man who was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

The person who stabbed the victim had left the scene, but Ludlow said investigators believe another man who later checked into the hospital to be treated for what police originally said were stab wounds is their suspect.

Police later clarified the suspect was being treated for minor injuries that occurred during an "altercation" with the victim, but the suspect was not stabbed.

Ludlow said investigators are trying to determine what happened, but both the victim and alleged suspect were in custody Friday night as part of the investigation.

