Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 6:41 p.m.

 
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA State Playoffs Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Cardinal O'Hara 49, Perkiomen Valley 35

Garnet Valley 58, North Penn 51

Spring-Ford 60, Norwin 47

PIAA State Playoffs Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Mercyhurst 54, Avonworth 41

PIAA State Playoffs Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Everett 26

Kennedy 60, Bishop McCort 34

Minersville 28, Muncy 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

