Friday's Scores

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA State Playoffs Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Cardinal O'Hara 49, Perkiomen Valley 35
Garnet Valley 58, North Penn 51
Spring-Ford 60, Norwin 47
PIAA State Playoffs Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Mercyhurst 54, Avonworth 41
PIAA State Playoffs Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Everett 26
Kennedy 60, Bishop McCort 34
Minersville 28, Muncy 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
×