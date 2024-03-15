NBA Cup may factor into playoff tiebreakers. And the league addresses a post-break scoring slowdown

By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 6:19 p.m.

 
Success in the NBA's in-season tournament could factor into playoff tiebreakers as early as next season, the league told its teams in a memo Friday following meetings with the competition committee. In the same briefing, the league said it has not ordered that fewer fouls be called in an effort to reduce scoring. Fouls, points and free-throw attempts per game have all dropped significantly since the All-Star break; entering Friday scoring was down 3.5% and free throw attempts were down by about 12.6% since pre-break numbers.

