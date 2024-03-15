Panthers sign free agent safety Jordan Fuller from the Rams

Leer en español Read in English

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have added free agent safety Jordan Fuller to their new-look secondary. The 26-year-old Fuller spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, including some time with current Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as his position coach. A sixth-round pick in 2020, Fuller started all 17 games last season and had 94 tackles and three interceptions. Fuller finished with a team-leading 113 tackles in 2021, along with four passes defensed and one interception, when Evero served as the Rams secondary coach. Terms of the deal were not released.

