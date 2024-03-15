Panthers sign free agent safety Jordan Fuller from the Rams

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 5:07 p.m.

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have added free agent safety Jordan Fuller to their new-look secondary. The 26-year-old Fuller spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, including some time with current Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as his position coach. A sixth-round pick in 2020, Fuller started all 17 games last season and had 94 tackles and three interceptions. Fuller finished with a team-leading 113 tackles in 2021, along with four passes defensed and one interception, when Evero served as the Rams secondary coach. Terms of the deal were not released.

The Associated Press

