Maine women beat Vermont 64-48 to win America East championship and secure first NCAA bid since 2019

ORONO, Maine — Adrianna Smith scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half, Anne Simon added 15 points and No. 1 seed Maine beat No. 3 seed Vermont 64-48 to win the America East Tournament championship for the first time since 2019. Maine (24-9) claimed its 10th conference championship in its 23rd appearance in the America East title game. Vermont (22-11) was seeking to win back-to-back America East championships for the first time since 2010. Vermont was held to just eight points in the third quarter, going 2 of 13 from the field as Maine built a 51-33 lead. The Catamounts finished 18-of-48 shooting (38%), including 1 of 9 from distance.

