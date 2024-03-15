Fabbian strikes late for Bologna to beat Empoli

Leer en español Read in English

FLORENCE, Italy — Giovanni Fabbian has scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Bologna to squeeze past Empoli 1-0 in Serie A. Visiting Bologna was on top throughout but could not make its pressure count until the dying seconds. Substitute Fabbian followed up to convert after Empoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile failed to hold a fierce shot from Riccardo Calafiori. The result is a return to winning ways for Bologna, which lost to league leader Inter Milan last week after a run of six consecutive victories. Bologna consolidates fourth place, four points behind Juventus. Empoli remains one point above the relegation zone. It next faces Inter.

