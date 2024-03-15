No. 12 Auburn routs 15th-ranked South Carolina 86-55 to reach SEC Tournament semifinals

Leer en español Read in English

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Johni Broome had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 12 Auburn to an 86-55 romp over 15th-ranked South Carolina at the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Auburn routed South Carolina by 40 when these teams met in the regular season. The Tigers led by as much as 32 on Friday. Chaney Johnson scored 11 points and K.D. Johnson added 10 for Auburn. The second-seeded Tigers will play in the semifinals Saturday against ninth-seeded Mississippi State. B.J. Mack's 14 points paced South Carolina with Zachary Davis adding 10 points.

