Jets agree to terms with former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, AP source says

By Dennis Waszak Jr., Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 7:24 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 4:33 p.m.

 
A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the New York Jets agreed to terms on a contract with former Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith. The move Friday night completes an overhaul of New York's offensive line. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the move. NFL Network first reported the deal and ESPN reported it will be a one-year contract and could be worth up to $20 million, including incentives. The Jets also re-signed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas earlier Friday.

