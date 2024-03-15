Former Yankees pitcher Domingo German agrees to minor league deal with Pirates, AP source says

By Will Graves, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 9:28 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m.

 
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are signing former New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German to a minor league contract. That's according to a person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. The team also has agreed to a $4 million, one-year deal with outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Another person with knowledge of the Taylor agreement confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical. German pitched a perfect game last season for the Yankees before entering treatment for alcohol abuse in August. Taylor hit .220 with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs last season while playing in Minnesota.

