Jonas Brothers to headline 2024 Stadium of Fire concert

PROVO — You're going to want to "Remember This": The Freedom Festival announced Friday the headliner act for the 2024 Stadium of Fire concert will be the famous pop band the Jonas Brothers.

Stadium of Fire, held on Independence Day each year, is one of the largest events in Utah and has been a tradition for many since its inception in 1980. The concert is presented by America's Freedom Festival, which organizes dozens of patriotic activities for the holiday that more than 500,000 people attend.

The Jonas Brothers last graced LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2009, and the festival has been wanting them to return ever since, festival executive director Jim Evans said, adding that he hoped it would happen before the "Year 3000."

"We're delighted to welcome them back to Provo! They are one of the most electrifying — and of the most fun! — musical groups performing anywhere in the world right now," Evans said.

The JoBros, as some fans affectionately call Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, formed the band in 2005 and gained popularity through appearances on Disney Channel, including the "Camp Rock" movies and their own TV series titled "Jonas."

After a more than six-year hiatus when the brothers pursued solo projects, the band reunited in 2019 and fans across the world were "Sucker"s for the five-time platinum smash hit the band released that received a Grammy nomination.

With six albums, the New Jersey-raised brothers have truly found their "Wings" as they've sold more than 20 million albums, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and generated billions of streams.

This year's concert is anticipated to be one of the biggest Independence Day extravaganzas in the stadium's history. Along with music that will have you saying "Happiness Begins" here, attendees get to experience the nation's largest stadium fireworks show that will have them "Burnin' Up."

Additionally, the event includes a flyover of jets from Utah's Hill Air Force Base, tributes to military and civilian heroes, a performance from the Rockwell Uncommon Skydive Team and an appearance from the Las Vegas-based Zion's Youth Symphony and Chorus.

This announcement will have many fans feeling "Like It's Christmas," but they will have to be "Paranoid" and "Hold On" for one more week before tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on March 22. Freedom Festival email subscribers will have early access that morning.

With a stadium capacity of 63,470, concert hopefuls will need to be ready, or they'll end up screaming "S.O.S." and "What a Man Gotta Do" to get tickets.

KSL-TV is holding a contest Friday night to give away a pair of tickets for Stadium of Fire. The winner will be revealed during the 10 p.m. newscast.

The Altabank Stadium of Fire performance will again be produced and directed by the Emmy award-winning production team of Baruch/Gayton Entertainment Group. The event will also be televised to more than 100 countries through the American Forces Network.

Notable past Stadium of Fire performers include the Osmonds, who created Stadium of Fire, the Beach Boys, Kenny Loggins, Kurt Bestor, Natalie Cole, Gladys Knight, Miley Cyrus, Brian Regan, Journey, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, the Blue Man Group, David Archuleta, Tim McGraw, One Republic and Keith Urban.

"Look Me in the Eyes" and tell me you aren't excited for the "Cool" show that is happening this "Summer Baby."

