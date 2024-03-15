Big East Tournament extended at Madison Square Garden through at least 2032, ensuring 50-year run

NEW YORK — The Big East Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden through at least 2032, ensuring one of college basketball's most popular and storied events will take place at "The World's Most Famous Arena" for 50 consecutive years. The league and the arena announced a contract extension Friday during a news conference at MSG before the Big East semifinals. Their current deal was set to expire in 2028. After playing in three different venues during the first three seasons of the Big East, the conference has held its postseason showcase just off Broadway in Midtown Manhattan annually since 1983. That makes it college basketball's longest-running postseason championship held at one location.

