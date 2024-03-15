Wisconsin stays hot from 3-point range in 70-61 win over Northwestern to reach Big Ten semifinals

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — AJ Storr scored a career-high 30 points, Steven Crowl added 19 and No. 5 seed Wisconsin beat No. 4 seed Northwestern 70-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin advances to play top seed and third-ranked Purdue in the semifinals on Saturday. The Badgers lost both regular-season meetings with the Boilermakers. Storr gave Wisconsin its first double-digit lead with 6:57 left in the second half when he sank a 3-pointer for a 62-52 lead. Northwestern star Boo Buie made his seventh 3-pointer with 4:17 remaining to get within 65-59. But the Wildcats would not make another field goal the rest of the way. Wisconsin stayed hot from 3-point range after making 16 on Thursday against Maryland. Freshman John Blackwell made a 3-pointer with 2:14 left.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports