Yankees hold off discussing condition of ace Gerrit Cole's elbow

By Mark Didtler, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 5:19 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 3:06 p.m.

 
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone held off discussing the condition of ace Gerrit Cole's elbow, saying he and general manager Brian Cashman want to speak with the AL Cy Young Award winner before making any public comments. The Yankees disclosed Monday that Cole was experiencing issues in bouncing back following spring training starts, and the 33-year-old traveled to Los Angeles to be examined by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an elbow expert. Cole was traveling back to Tampa on Friday. Boone did say Friday that Nestor Cortes will start the March 28 opener at Houston.

