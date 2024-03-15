Former Jets CB Bryce Hall joining Buccaneers on 1-year contract, AP source says

By Fred Goodall, Associated Press | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 1:20 p.m.

 
TAMPA, Fla. — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent cornerback Bryce Hall and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract with the fifth-year pro had not been finalized. The 26-year-old Hall spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets, starting 26 of 39 games he appeared in with the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. The Bucs added Hall one day after finalizing a two-year, $9 million deal with former Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

Fred Goodall

