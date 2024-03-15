49ers agree to deal with linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers found their help at linebacker, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent De'Vondre Campbell. A person familiar with the move said on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced that Campbell will sign as soon as he passes a physical. The Niners were looking for help at linebacker with the status of Dre Greenlaw in question after he tore his Achilles tendon during the Super Bowl loss against Kansas City. They nearly finalized a deal with Eric Kendricks earlier this week only to have him sign with Dallas instead.

